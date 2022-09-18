B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.08) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 336 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 446.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 803.81.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

