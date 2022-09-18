BMO Capital Markets Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

