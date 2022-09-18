BMS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Company Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.



