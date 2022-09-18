BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 11,987,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

