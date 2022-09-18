BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AJG traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.45. 1,915,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $144.78 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

