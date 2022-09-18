BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

