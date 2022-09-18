BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.91. 1,588,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,921. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $139.84 and a one year high of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

