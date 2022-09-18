BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,455 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 839,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

