BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47,053 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,053 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,943. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

