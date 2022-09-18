BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,320. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

