BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 151,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $152.94.

