BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.