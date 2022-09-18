BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 44.9% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.45.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

