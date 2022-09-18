Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.93. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.12.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
