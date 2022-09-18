Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

