Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

