Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Stock Down 0.0 %

Brady stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.