Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 501,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 124,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

