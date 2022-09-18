BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 68,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.