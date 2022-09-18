BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 68,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

See Also

