Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BRID stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 13,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.41. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

