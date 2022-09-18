Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $502.50. 5,901,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

