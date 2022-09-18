Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $502.50. 5,901,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

