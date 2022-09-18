Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BR opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

