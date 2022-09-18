Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) PT at $8.51

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

