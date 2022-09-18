Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) PT at $250.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

