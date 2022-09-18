Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$60.88

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$24.30 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

