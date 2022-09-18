Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $38.83

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

RPTX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $524.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.19. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

