Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

