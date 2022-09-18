Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $116.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

