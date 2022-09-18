Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,848 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 306,610 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.6% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 549,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.77 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.