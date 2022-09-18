Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.52 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $108.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

