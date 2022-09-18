Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 14,203 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $86.25 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67.

