Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 455,259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $33,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,988,000 after buying an additional 110,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

