Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 889,284 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 889,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,426,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 275,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 79,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 630,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

