Brookstone Capital Management Sells 133,049 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,049 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 91,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPEM opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

