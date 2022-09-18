Brookstone Capital Management Sells 24,129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $154.34 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

