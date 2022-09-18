Brookstone Capital Management Sells 31,426 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

