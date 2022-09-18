Brookstone Capital Management Sells 93,116 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.