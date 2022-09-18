Burger Swap (BURGER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.14 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting.The BURGER token started out with an infinite supply. However, community members decided to cap the maximum supply to 21,000,000 BURGER.BURGER tokens can only be mined by providing liquidity. Every block produces 40 Burger tokens, holder share is based on liquidity he is providing.The number of tokens produced per block can be changed by the community through voting. But there is a range created to keep a healthy state of the protocol, meaning the upper limit is set at 120 BURGER per block and the lower limit is set at 1 BURGER per block.”

