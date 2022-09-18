Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,801,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

