C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 3,622,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 81,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.