CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.59. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

