Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. 3,470,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.