Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. 51,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

