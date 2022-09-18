Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. 51,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.