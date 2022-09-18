Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

