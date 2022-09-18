Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

KemPharm Stock Down 5.1 %

KemPharm stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

