Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 80,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,210. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $297.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

