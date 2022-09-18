Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

