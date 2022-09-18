Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBU traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

