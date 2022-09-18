Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

SPOT stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. 1,348,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.