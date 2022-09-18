Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. 3,769,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,918. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

